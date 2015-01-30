* Greek bank debt hits all-time lows
* Investors view sector as un-investable
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - The price of Greek bank debt hit
all-time lows this week, shutting off their access to wholesale
funding and increasing their reliance on central bank funding.
Greek lenders that enjoyed something of a renaissance last
year, allowing them to raise 2.25bn in the bond market saw
prices collapse and yields spike after anti-austerity party
Syriza won last Sunday's elections, stocking fears of a
potential Greece exit from the eurozone.
A 500m March 2017 bond for Piraeus Bank was
quoted just below 22% on Friday, a jump from the 5.125% yield at
which it priced in March last year.
A similar picture could be seen across the sector, with
Eurobank's 4.25% 2018 bond hitting 17.35%, Alpha Bank
3.375% 2017s hitting 18.29% and National Bank of
Greece's 4.375% 2019s hitting 16.29%.
"Before the Grexit worries, banks were looking actually
quite descent. And assuming there is a liquidity backstop,
it was an interesting long position and one of these "recovery
stories"," said one investor.
"Until there is a strong and credible commitment from the
EU/Greek government that ensures emergency liquidity for banks,
these remain un-investable to me."
His view was echoed by other real money investors and bond
syndicate bankers.
"I don't think they will be able to access the market
anytime soon," one banker said. "I would say that they are shut
out of the market for at least six months, if not longer."
Another investor said that the price moves had been
exacerbated by investment banks' reluctance to provide liquidity
in the bonds, adding fuel to the fire and making the situation
worst than it already was.
Fears of deposit outflows from the banks have increased in
recent weeks.
"Several banks noted the numbers discussed in the media of a
deposit outflow of about 10bn or more since mid-December 2014,
with 3bn in December and about 8bn in January," Citigroup
analysts, who met the four major banks this week, said in a
note.
They added that the outflows had been much smaller on Monday
January 26, the day after the Greek general election, compared
to the prior week."
"We will have to wait and see the policies that the
government announces in the coming days on this. If they can
arrest the outflows, then everybody can move on," said Darren
Ruare, head of fixed interest at Investec Asset Management.
Greek banks have been heavily dependent on the ECB for
funding, but this is contingent on Greece remaining within the
EU support programme.
Also, that the ECB is set to withdraw eligibility of
retained government-guaranteed senior unsecured bonds as
collateral for repo purposes from March 1 2015 will likely add
further strain, according to Barclays.
Banks could also resort to the Emergency Liquidity
Assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece, but this has the
potential to be capped, is more costly (at 1.55%) and is subject
to ECB governing council approval.
Barclays believes that ELA funding for Greek banks is likely
to become crucial, along with the ECB's decision to keep credit
lines open.
Reports are circulating that Piraeus Bank, Eurobank and
Alpha Bank have already applied for ELA funding as a
precautionary measure.
RESTRUCTURING RISK
Immediate access to liquidity is not the only risk faced by
Greek banks. Barclays analysts warned in a note that a potential
sovereign debt renegotiation could have an impact on their
solvency.
"While bank sovereign debt holdings are significantly lower
post the Public Sector Involvement (PSI), they remain
significant relative to the size of the banks' capital bases for
all banks except Piraeus," they wrote.
According to Barclays, direct Greek government exposure as a
percentage of Common Equity Tier 1 is just below 90% for NBG,
around 45% for Eurobank, 40% for Alpha and under 10% for
Piraeus.
There is also the prospect of Syriza seeking debt
forgiveness of some of the banks' non-performing loans, which
could hit solvency further.
An additional worry for investors is the scarcity of Tier 1
or Tier 2 bonds that would act as a loss-absorbing cushion for
senior unsecured debt should a bank run into trouble.
While reported CET1 ratios are robust, averaging 15%, this
lack of loss-absorbing capacity has contributed to the weak
performance of the senior bonds, Barclays analysts wrote in
their note.
SILVER LINING
While the picture looks grim for Greek banks, other European
banks have not been impacted and spreads, even in the periphery,
have remained tight.
"To be honest, we feel quite removed from Greek bank funding
nowadays. Even if Greek banks couldn't fund, I just don't really
see it making much difference to financials as a sector," said a
third investor.
And should the election outcome eventually lead to Greece's
exit from the euro, many peripherals would be in a similar boat,
he added.
"If there were actually a Greek exit, we'd expect risk
premiums to rise generally for non-German continental Europe,
but I wouldn't expect it to be material nor prolonged, with the
ECB technical factor supporting the market."
(Reporting By Alice Gledhill, Additional reporting by Helene
Durand, Editing by Philip Wright)