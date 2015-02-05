LONDON, Feb 5 (IFR) - The brief respite for Greek bank bonds
is over as markets digest the news that the ECB will no longer
accept Greek government bonds as collateral, forcing lenders to
seek more expensive emergency funds.
Greek bank paper had clawed back some of January's dramatic
widening in the first half of this week, but yields have climbed
again this morning. The bid on Alpha 's 3.375% June
2017s passed 19%, up from 17%, while Piraeus ' 5% March
2014s were pushing 23%, up from 21%.
The ECB's decision to lift its waiver will make the banks
switch collateral from sovereign bonds and government-guaranteed
bonds to non-government credit claims and, crucially, rely more
heavily on Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) from the Bank of
Greece.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that three of Greece's four
major banks had already started to tap emergency funding from
the Greek central bank as some depositors had withdrawn their
money due to the political uncertainty.
Funding from the ELA not only has the potential to be capped
but is also more costly, at 1.55% as opposed to 0.05%.
"We interpret this decision by the ECB's Governing Council
to force Greek banks to more expensive funding (via ELA) as a
'nudge' to the Greek government to speed up negotiations with
the EU and announce soon an agreement on a programme," Barclays
analysts wrote in a note.
The move also effectively grants the ECB power to turn off
the provision of liquidity to Greek banks.
"Needless to say, this is a crucial decision, which would
only be taken if there are no prospects for an agreement on a
programme. We believe that such a decision will be taken in
consultation with the key European stakeholders, including heads
of state, as it would in all likelihood precipitate a Greek
exit," the note continued.
Greece's finance ministry said on Thursday that the
country's banking system was fully shielded through its access
to emergency liquidity assistance available from the domestic
central bank.
According to BNP Paribas estimates, Greek banks have EUR38bn
of EFSF bonds and around EUR50bn of non-government credit claims
eligible for ELA funding.
It added that the Greek banks' current use of Eurosystem
funding has sharply increased from EUR45bn in December to more
than EUR80bn, mobilising the EFSF bonds (EUR38bn), sovereign
bonds like GGBs/T-bills (around EUR10bn) and
government-guaranteed bank bonds (EUR40bn).
European credit markets kicked off with some stiff widening
this morning. The iTraxx Main index opened 1.75bp wider at 58bp,
the Senior Financials 2.25bp wider at 65bp and the Sub
Financials 7bp wider at 142bp.
"The impact on sub financials and high-yield is likely to be
greater, and secondary liquidity is likely to be tested today,"
BNP said.
Greek officials are continuing their meetings with various
European policy-makers. Today's meeting between the Greek and
German finance ministers, Varoufakis and Schaeuble, will be
crucial, since the post-meeting comments will show how far the
two sides are from an agreement, Lloyds wrote in a note.
(Reporting By Alice Gledhill; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian
Baker)