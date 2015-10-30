LONDON, Oct 30 (IFR) - Alpha Bank and Eurobank became the latest Greek lenders to launch liability management exercises this week as they scramble to fill capital holes.

The two have joined Piraeus Bank, which began a similar exercise in the middle of October, in the hope that they will subsequently be in a good position to raise capital privately.

And just like with Piraeus, senior bondholders in both banks will potentially play a big part in plugging any capital shortfall.

The European Central Bank's health checks are expected to show Greek bank balance sheets need an additional 14bn capital, two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

"It gives a glimpse into the future and how burden-sharing will work in Europe," said a banker. "It is the first time to my knowledge that we will see senior play such a big part in recapitalising banks."

Alpha is looking to exchange 27 subordinated and senior bonds - originally amounting to 2.796bn, of which 1.086bn remains outstanding - for so-called non-transferable receipts.

Eurobank is targeting 20 subordinated and senior securities originally amounting to around 2.71bn-equivalent and with some 877m now outstanding.

"The regulatory backdrop for all these offerings is the same: if the banks require state aid, there will be mandatory burden-sharing on the debt and equity," the banker said.

While there are now a few examples of subordinated debt sharing the burden when banks have failed, senior has so far been left more or less untouched, with the exception of a small bank in Denmark and depositors in Cyprus.

Senior debtholders in Irish banks were ringfenced alongside depositors, but the Eurogroup, following the third Greek bailout, was clear in stating that the bail-in instrument would apply to senior debt holders.

TWISTS AND TURNS

The construction of the liability management exercises differs according to the banks' time constraints.

Similar to Piraeus, Alpha Bank's bondholders will have the option of exchanging their holdings into either cash or shares. For the former, Alpha is offering to pay between 50.00 and 5.00, depending on the type of security.

If they opt for shares, they get 100 points of equity for senior, 85 for the Tier 2 and 50 for the Tier 1.

In the Eurobank debt-for-equity exchange, investors will be paid in cash, though they will not be able to have access to it.

The cash will then be used to subscribe for shares. Unlike the other Greek bank exercises, there is no cash walk-away option.

Senior investors will get 100 points of equity plus accrued interest, Tier 2 80 points and Tier 1 50 points.

Unlike Alpha and Piraeus, Eurobank has not launched a consent solicitation on the bonds that would force investors not taking part in the exchange to do so.

"It was partly because of time constraints as these consent solicitations have to be open for a long time," the banker said. "Also, Eurobank wanted its exercise to be seen as a more voluntary one, even though in the event of burden-sharing, the impact would be the same."

PRICE BOOST

The offers have provided a much-needed boost to Greek bank debt. A Eurobank 500m 4.25% 2018 bond was bid at 74.4 on Friday according to Tradeweb, up 29 points from mid October.

An Alpha 500m 3.375% 2017 deal bid just below 68 mid-month was quoted at 85, and a Piraeus 500m 5% 2017 bond was trading at 63.8 on Friday, up almost 17 points.

Citigroup and JP Morgan are dealer managers for the Alpha exchange, which expires on November 16.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNPP, HSBC and Mediobanca are leading the Eurobank offer, which will start on November 4 and run for a week. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)