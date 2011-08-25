ATHENS Aug 25 Greece's central bank has
activated an emergency liquidity assistance scheme so that it is
available if banks need to draw from it, financial daily
Imerisia wrote on Thursday without citing any source.
The Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) is one of the
options the euro zone has at its disposal to keep Greek banks
afloat if the country's sovereign debt is pushed into default by
a new bailout deal that was put together by EU leaders last
month, and the ECB stops accepting it as collateral.
"The ELA has already been activated through the Bank of
Greece. All small, medium and large banks (except for National
Bank of Greece) have stated they will participate, in order to
be able to draw funds if and when they need them," Imerisia
wrote without mentionning its source.
The Greek central bank declined to comment on the report.
Rising bad loans, sovereign debt downgrades, deposit
outflows and a deepening recession have taken their toll on
Greek banks, which also stand to suffer write-downs from a bond
swap deal that is part of the country's second rescue package.
ECB emergency funding to Greek banks stood at 103 billion
euros at the end of June, showing that the banks have been cut
off from borrowing from other European lenders on the interbank
market.
The ELA is effectively emergency loans given by euro zone
national central banks to strapped commercial banks. The ECB
defines it as support given by central banks in "exceptional
circumstances and on a case-by-case basis to temporarily
illiquid institutions and markets".
The loans are given at the discretion of the national
central bank although they have to be rubber stamped by the ECB.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Wednesday that
a separate, 10-billion-euro Financial Stability Fund set up to
recapitalize Greek lenders in case of need can inject capital by
buying common shares issued by the banks.
