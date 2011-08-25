* Bank of Greece readies emergency lending mechanism
* Banks to tap it if liquidity squeeze worsens
* No reports of bank resorting to mechanism yet
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Aug 25 Greece's central bank has readied
its emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to supply lenders with
funds if the need arises, bankers said on Thursday, but no bank
appears to have asked for money yet despite a cash squeeze.
Troubled by sovereign debt downgrades, deposit outflows and
a dwindling stock of eligible collateral to access European
Central Bank funding, Greek banks may be forced to resort to the
ELA facility if their liquidity squeeze worsens.
"Several banks have done the paperwork involved, whether
they will tap ELA, I do not know," a senior Greek banker who
requested anonymity told Reuters.
Financial daily Imerisia also reported on Thursday that the
ELA facility stands ready to address any liquidity shortage with
small and large banks, with the exception of big player National
Bank (NBGr.AT), if they tap the window.
Greek central bank and ECB officials declined to comment.
ELA is one of the options the euro zone has at its disposal
to keep Greek banks afloat if the country's sovereign debt is
pushed into default by a new bailout deal that was put together
by EU leaders last month and the ECB stops accepting it as
collateral.
Athens is keen to avert additional systemic stress given the
pressure on the banking sector from rising loan impairments as
the recession deepens and from their participation in a debt
restructuring, part of the country's second international
bailout.
Shut out from the interbank market, Greek banks have become
dependent on the ECB for liquidity, borrowing at its money
market operations by putting up Greek government bonds and other
assets as collateral.
The latest data show funding from the ECB rose to 103
billion euros ($148 billion) at the end of June, about 20
percent of the Greek banking sector's total assets.
Greek bankers say a recourse to ELA, if it happens, will be
more related to a depletion of high-quality, ECB-eligible
collateral after Greece's latest sovereign downgrades to just
above default territory.
The barrage of sovereign downgrades has reduced the
effective value of banks' collateral pool while government plans
to provide 30 billion euros of guarantees on new bank bonds to
address this appear to have been put on the shelf.
"If banks tap ELA it will be more because they have run out
of ECB-eligible collateral assets. The government's 30 billion
euro guarantees package for banks to access the ECB has sort of
frozen," said another senior banker who declined to be named.
ELA loans are given by euro zone national central banks to
strapped commercial banks. The ECB defines it as support given
by central banks in "exceptional circumstances and on a
case-by-case basis to temporarily illiquid institutions and
markets".
The loans are given at the discretion of the national
central bank although they have to be rubber stamped by the ECB.
Despite the stipulation that ELA use should be temporary,
Ireland has been using it to prop up its banks for months.
Dublin rapidly ramped up the programme in September 2010
when domestic lenders faced over 25 billion euros in redemptions
against a backdrop of sovereign downgrades, fears about the
eventual cost of bailing out the sector and deposit outflows.
Irish lenders have been largely shut out of term funding
markets since the Greek crisis in 2010 and have lost tens of
billions of euros in largely ratings-sensitive corporate
deposits.
The ELA went from 14 billion euros in Aug 2009 to nearly 57
billion euros in July this year. On top of that banks in
Ireland, including subsidiaries of foreign lenders, borrowed
over 97 billion euros from the ECB in July. Most of that would
have gone to domestic Irish banks.
For a factbox on the ELA scheme click on .
