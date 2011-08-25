* Bank of Greece readies emergency lending mechanism

* Banks to tap it if liquidity squeeze worsens

* No reports of bank resorting to mechanism yet

(Adds background on Irish ELA)

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, Aug 25 Greece's central bank has readied its emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to supply lenders with funds if the need arises, bankers said on Thursday, but no bank appears to have asked for money yet despite a cash squeeze.

Troubled by sovereign debt downgrades, deposit outflows and a dwindling stock of eligible collateral to access European Central Bank funding, Greek banks may be forced to resort to the ELA facility if their liquidity squeeze worsens.

"Several banks have done the paperwork involved, whether they will tap ELA, I do not know," a senior Greek banker who requested anonymity told Reuters.

Financial daily Imerisia also reported on Thursday that the ELA facility stands ready to address any liquidity shortage with small and large banks, with the exception of big player National Bank (NBGr.AT), if they tap the window.

Greek central bank and ECB officials declined to comment.

ELA is one of the options the euro zone has at its disposal to keep Greek banks afloat if the country's sovereign debt is pushed into default by a new bailout deal that was put together by EU leaders last month and the ECB stops accepting it as collateral.

Athens is keen to avert additional systemic stress given the pressure on the banking sector from rising loan impairments as the recession deepens and from their participation in a debt restructuring, part of the country's second international bailout.

Shut out from the interbank market, Greek banks have become dependent on the ECB for liquidity, borrowing at its money market operations by putting up Greek government bonds and other assets as collateral.

The latest data show funding from the ECB rose to 103 billion euros ($148 billion) at the end of June, about 20 percent of the Greek banking sector's total assets.

Greek bankers say a recourse to ELA, if it happens, will be more related to a depletion of high-quality, ECB-eligible collateral after Greece's latest sovereign downgrades to just above default territory.

The barrage of sovereign downgrades has reduced the effective value of banks' collateral pool while government plans to provide 30 billion euros of guarantees on new bank bonds to address this appear to have been put on the shelf.

"If banks tap ELA it will be more because they have run out of ECB-eligible collateral assets. The government's 30 billion euro guarantees package for banks to access the ECB has sort of frozen," said another senior banker who declined to be named.

ELA loans are given by euro zone national central banks to strapped commercial banks. The ECB defines it as support given by central banks in "exceptional circumstances and on a case-by-case basis to temporarily illiquid institutions and markets".

The loans are given at the discretion of the national central bank although they have to be rubber stamped by the ECB.

Despite the stipulation that ELA use should be temporary, Ireland has been using it to prop up its banks for months.

Dublin rapidly ramped up the programme in September 2010 when domestic lenders faced over 25 billion euros in redemptions against a backdrop of sovereign downgrades, fears about the eventual cost of bailing out the sector and deposit outflows.

Irish lenders have been largely shut out of term funding markets since the Greek crisis in 2010 and have lost tens of billions of euros in largely ratings-sensitive corporate deposits.

The ELA went from 14 billion euros in Aug 2009 to nearly 57 billion euros in July this year. On top of that banks in Ireland, including subsidiaries of foreign lenders, borrowed over 97 billion euros from the ECB in July. Most of that would have gone to domestic Irish banks.

For a factbox on the ELA scheme click on . (additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Ingrid Melander in Athens, Marc Jones in Frankfurt and Carmel Crimmins in Dublin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)