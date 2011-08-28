(Corrects to remove superfluous dateline)

ATHENS Aug 28 Greece's Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) will swap shares in a merger deal to be announced on Monday, an official at Eurobank told Reuters on Sunday.

"The two banks will merge by exchanging shares and then a rights issue will follow. The rights issue will be in cash," the Eurobank official said.

Greek banking officials had said on Saturday that the boards of the two banks would sign on the merger deal on Monday, with Qatar expected to participate via a rights issue. [ID:nLDE77Q03M]

The Latsis family, a major shareholder in Eurobank, and Alpha Bank Executive Chairman Yannis Costopoulos will also participate in the rights issue, the Eurobank official said.

"The president of the new bank will be the president of Alpha Bank, Yannis Costopoulos and it will have two CEOs, Nicholas Nanopoulos (currently EFG CEO) and Dimitris Mantzounis (currently Alpha CEO)," the official said.

The Eurobank official confirmed the boards would meet on Monday to give their green light to the deal, adding that it must then be approved by shareholders. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by David Holmes)