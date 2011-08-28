(Corrects to remove superfluous dateline)
ATHENS Aug 28 Greece's Eurobank EFGr.AT and
Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) will swap shares in a merger deal to be
announced on Monday, an official at Eurobank told Reuters on
Sunday.
"The two banks will merge by exchanging shares and then a
rights issue will follow. The rights issue will be in cash," the
Eurobank official said.
Greek banking officials had said on Saturday that the boards
of the two banks would sign on the merger deal on Monday, with
Qatar expected to participate via a rights issue.
[ID:nLDE77Q03M]
The Latsis family, a major shareholder in Eurobank, and
Alpha Bank Executive Chairman Yannis Costopoulos will also
participate in the rights issue, the Eurobank official said.
"The president of the new bank will be the president of
Alpha Bank, Yannis Costopoulos and it will have two CEOs,
Nicholas Nanopoulos (currently EFG CEO) and Dimitris Mantzounis
(currently Alpha CEO)," the official said.
The Eurobank official confirmed the boards would meet on
Monday to give their green light to the deal, adding that it
must then be approved by shareholders.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander;
Editing by David Holmes)