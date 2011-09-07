ATHENS, Sept 7 Greek banks on Wednesday asked the government to reduce a new levy it plans to slap on deposits to beef up a bank stability fund, saying it was too high compared with other countries.

Part of a new law giving the central bank a tighter supervisory grip on banks, the 0.2 percent levy on deposits will generate about 384 million euros ($540 million) annually.

The head of the Greek bank association told lawmakers at parliament's economic affairs committee the levy would be almost tenfold compared with what German banks contribute to a stability fund.

"It is necessary that the level of the levy is adjusted accordingly for Greek credit institutions," said Vassilis Rapanos, who is also board chairman of National Bank (NBGr.AT), the country's largest lender.

The government wants to give the central bank powers to intervene fast when banks face capital adequacy problems.

Shut out of wholesale funding markets, Greek banks are struggling with deposit outflows, bond writedowns and rising loan impairments with the economy in recession for three straight years and unemployment nearing 17 percent.

Bankers are also not happy with an article in the draft law that allows the Bank of Greece to slap fines of up to 1 million euros on board members when lenders fail to comply within three days with regulatory requests for a capital boost. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Cowell)