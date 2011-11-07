* Greek banks tap state guarantees package, activating
scheme
* Issue bonds to access central bank's emergency funding
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Nov 7 Greek banks have begun using state
guarantees to draw emergency funding from the country's central
bank, aiming to relieve liquidity strains deepened by the
nation's political and economic turmoil, bankers said on Monday.
Deposit outflows from Greek accounts have been exacerbated
in the past two months by uncertainty over a euro zone bailout
for Greece, and wrangling over a new coalition government.
The bankers said cash-strapped lenders had started using a
30 billion euro scheme set up earlier this year under which they
can issue bonds guaranteed by the Greek state to use as
collateral to raise funds.
Until now, the scheme had been effectively frozen due to the
European Central Bank's low appetite to take on more Greek debt
as collateral for funding.
Instead the banks have begun borrowing from the Greek
central bank -- the Bank of Greece -- with ECB blessing as
strains on the banking system intensify.
"There has been an activation of the 30 billion euro package
of state guarantees," said one senior banker at a large bank who
did not want to be named. "The package was unblocked and this
will help liquidity."
"Right now the ECB does not want any liquidity issues in
Greece's banking system and this move confirms this."
While the state provides the guarantees, the government
itself relies on rescue funding from the European Union and IMF.
Deposits have been leaving Greek bank accounts for some
time, as the nation has slid into economic crisis.
But deepening uncertainty has aggravated the problem. Last
month's agreement by euro zone leaders on a 130 billion euro
bailout for Greece eased those concerns only briefly, as Prime
Minister George Papandreou announced a referendum on the
package, raising the possibility of a "no" vote.
Papandreou backed down, but only after questions were raised
about Greece's future in the euro zone, and he was forced to
negotiate on a new coalition government with the opposition.
INCREMENTAL WORSENING
"In the last two months there was incremental worsening in
deposits over worries about Greece's support, default fears and
political deadlock," the banker said.
Greek bank deposits shrank by 21 billion euros to 188.7
billion in the year to August, due to capital flight and
so-called cash burn. Last year the system lost 48.8 billion or
20.5 percent of its deposit base.
Hostage to about 45 billion euros of toxic government debt
on their books, the banks will need recapitalisation, especially
after the bailout included a deeper 50 percent haircut on their
Greek government debt holdings.
Greek banks have relied on the ECB for liquidity as they
have been shut out of wholesale funding markets since the debt
crisis erupted last year. Now they are resorting to emergency
liquidity assistance (ELA) at the Bank of Greece.
Based on the latest official data, ECB lending to Greek
banks fell by 3.2 billion euros to 93 billion in August while
more costly emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of
Greece (BOGr.AT) reached 6.4 billion.
Bankers said three lenders -- Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), EFG
Eurobank EFGr.AT and Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) -- had tapped
guarantees totalling more than 6 billion euros, some acting
preemptively.
Piraeus Bank tapped guarantees amounting to 3.25 billion
euros, an official at the bank said, to be ready to draw
liquidity at the central bank's ELA window. "The guarantees
facility has been activated, it is only for ELA funding at the
Bank of Greece," another senior Greek banker said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)