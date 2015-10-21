Pimco hires former Blackstone senior managing director Greg Hall
NEW YORK, March 30 Pacific Investment Management Co on Thursday said it had hired Gregory Hall as a managing director and head of private strategies.
ATHENS Oct 21 National Bank (NBG), Greece's largest lender, said on Wednesday non-performing loans rose to 24.6 pct of its book in the second quarter from 24.3 pct in the previous three-month period.
The group said in a trading update that non-performing loans grew by 133 million euros in the second quarter.
Net interest income fell 3.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to 750 million euros with pre-provision profit rising 18 percent to 421 million euros.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
NEW YORK, March 30 Pacific Investment Management Co on Thursday said it had hired Gregory Hall as a managing director and head of private strategies.
* Canada energy minister, pressed on Cenovus-Conocophillips deal, says "these are market decisions"