BRUSSELS Oct 27 Private banks will come up with a new offer of the losses they are willing to accept on Greek bonds on Wednesday night after direct talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Brussels, German officials said.

Talks with private banks stalled earlier on Wednesday with no agreement on any part of a new deal in which euro zone policy-makes would like to see banks take losses of 50-60 percent rather than the previously agreed 21 percent.

"The chiefs are meeting with bankers at the moment", a German government source confirmed to Reuters. (Reporting by summit team, writing by Jan Strupczewski)