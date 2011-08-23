ATHENS Aug 23 The Greek government has given
domestic banks a September 9 deadline to state how they want to
be involved in the IIF-led government bond swap, banking and
finance ministry officials said on Tuesday.
"By September 9, Greek banks will have to respond to a
letter of inquiry on their participation in the PSI, which will
be a first expression of interest," said a finance ministry
official who did not want to be named.
Another banker involved in the procedures told Reuters:
"We were told that we will have until Sept. 9 to respond
whether we will take part, to what extent and the amount of
bonds," said the banker who requested anonymity.
