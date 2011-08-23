* Greek banks given Sept 9 deadline on bond swap response

* Transaction expected to be completed by mid-October

* MOU on final terms expected later this week

(Adds quotes, background, analyst comment)

By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas

ATHENS, Aug 23 Greece has given private sector creditors until Sept. 9 to choose how they will participate in a bond swap aimed at easing Athens' debt burden, banking and finance ministry officials said on Tuesday.

The aim of the swap is to make Greece's funding costs more sustainable and to cut its huge debt pile, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF), the bank lobby group representing more than 400 private sector firms.

"By September 9, Greek banks will have to respond to a letter of inquiry on their participation in the PSI, which will be a first expression of interest," said a finance ministry official who declined to be named. "Banks will commit by mid-October."

Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos expects the exchange, which offers private creditors a menu of four options, will be completed by then.

The voluntary swap of privately held Greek government bonds with longer maturity paper aims to give the overborrowed country more time to repair its finances. The IIF is hoping for a 90 percent take-up.

These include three swap options and one rollover option into debt of up to 30 year maturity.

Greek banks are the biggest private holders of the country's 300 billion euro-plus debt, with a combined government bonds portfolio of about 40 billion euros ($57 billion).

Private sector creditors have agreed to take a 21 percent loss on their bond holdings as part of a 37 billion euro contribution to Greece's rescue plan agreed on Thursday.

Bankers involved said they had been asked to respond on their preferred option by that time, as well as the scale of their participation.

"We were told that we will have until Sept. 9 to respond whether we will take part, to what extent and the amount of bonds," said one banker who requested anonymity, adding that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the final terms of the plan may be ready by Wednesday.

Greece aims for 135 billion euros of outstanding bonds to be swapped or rolled over under the plan, which translates to a high take-up rate of 90 percent. To make sure the target is met, it wants to extend the swap by four years to include bonds maturing by 2024.

"So far the extension of the plan to 2024 is still open, but I think it will be finalised today," the banker said.

With European banks taking write-downs on their Greek government debt exposures in the second quarter, Greek banks, due to report first-half earnings in the last three days of August, may follow suit.

At Merrill Lynch, analysts estimate Greece's four biggest lenders face a total pretax impact of 5.7 billion euros from their government bond holdings.

"We have used disclosure from the recent stress test to estimate the financial impact and calculate a potential impact on Core Tier 1 capital ratios of 1.2 to 3.0 percent," Merrill Lynch analyst Johan Ekblom said in a report. (Writing by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)