BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins land auctions for 1 bln yuan
April 5 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
ATHENS Nov 27 Standard & Poor's on Friday raised its rating on Greece's Alpha Bank and Eurobank to 'SD' (selective default) from 'D' (default) after the two banks successfully raised funds to plug capital shortfalls revealed in a European Central Bank stress test.
"We understand the banks will not require financial support from the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) to meet their regulatory capital requirements," the ratings agency said.
Alpha and Eurobank were two of Greece's four big banks that managed to cover their capital holes without resorting to state aid. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
April 5 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan's financial regulator said on Wednesday that companies listed on the local stock exchange had reported forex losses of T$133.9 billion ($4.4 billion) in 2016, because of the Taiwan currency's strength against the U.S. dollar.
* Says unit wins land auctions in Beijing for a combined 1.16 billion yuan ($168.43 million)