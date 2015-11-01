ATHENS Nov 2 Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF
will provide state aid to recapitalise Greece's banks by buying
a mix of contingent convertible bonds (CoCoS) and new shares the
lenders will issue, the government said on Sunday.
The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund will supply 75 percent
of the aid needed via CoCos and 25 percent in exchange for new
common shares the banks will issue, the government's economic
policy council said.
A health check of Greece's four main banks by the European
Central Bank showed that the lenders need to cover a 14.4
billion-euro capital hole.
