ATHENS, April 5 Greek bank shareholders are
under pressure from Athens to contribute billions of euros to
recapitalise the lenders so that the government can avoid taking
them over.
Investors will find out next week the details of the
financial support package on offer from the Greek government,
which desperately wants to keep the banks in private hands.
The terms are likely to determine whether shareholders
decide to take part. If they balk at the offer, the heavily
indebted Greek state could end up owning the banks.
In a worst-case scenario, 50 billion euros ($65.6 billion)
or a quarter of Greece's gross domestic product (GDP), may be
required to shore up the banking system. The money is needed
because loan losses and a bond swap that saved Greece from
bankruptcy hit its lenders - big buyers of Greek debt -
particularly hard.
The government wants at least 10 percent of the capital to
come from banks' shareholders through rights issues, a senior
banker close to the talks told Reuters.
"Main shareholders will need to make decisions, come up with
10 percent to keep the keys," the banker said. "The total bill
could reach 50 billion euros, including recapitalisation and
resolution which is more costly."
Whether investors are willing to pump in the cash depends on
the terms and incentives on offer, although if they decide not
to "follow their money" they risk having the value of their
investment wiped out completely.
"The problem with the banking sector is that the landscape
remains foggy, recapitalisation terms have not been spelled
out," said fund manager Theodore Krintas at Attica Bank. "Put
simply, will the system be nationalised or not?"
Greece's debt restructuring last month inflicted real losses
of about 74 percent on bondholders, wiping out 22 billion of the
banking system's 23.8 billion euro Core Tier 1 ratio, according
to International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates. Banks held 45-50
billion euros of bonds.
Banks will also need to set aside more cash to cover
potential future losses, increasing the size of the capital hole
they need to fill to reach a core capital target of 9 percent by
the end of September.
The Bank of Greece has hired investment adviser BlackRock to
assess banks' loan books for future losses and is expected to
disclose the findings of that study later this month.
With the economy mired in a deep recession and unemployment
at a record 21 percent, asset quality is deteriorating. Banks'
non-performing loans are certain to rise from 14.7 percent of
their books at the end of September.
"The authorities will do what they can to keep the banks
operating as living entities and avoid nationalisations where
possible," said analyst Alex Tsirigotis at Mediobanca Securities
in London.
The state does not want to take over the banks and have to
put their assets on its balance sheets, which would increase its
public debt still further.
CRISIS HITS SHARES, LOANS
The scale of new capital banks need is many times their
market value after their share prices imploded. Greek bank
shares have shed more than 77 percent in the last
year, pummeled by the threat of dilution and a bleak economic
outlook.
The big four lenders - National, Eurobank
, Alpha and Piraeus - together are
worth just 2.7 billion euros, a fraction of the value at their
prime when they expanded in the Balkans.
A capital backstop has been set up - the Hellenic Financial
Stability Fund (HFSF) - to inject most of the financial support,
which will most likely be in the form of bonds backed by its
international lenders. The fund will do this by buying common
shares with restricted voting rights and by buying bonds, known
as CoCos, issued by the banks, which would convert into shares
if capital falls below certain levels.
Banks want a 3.5 percent annual interest payment and a long
maturity of at least 10 years for the CoCos. The HFSF, which is
funded by the euro zone and IMF, aims to eventually resell the
shares to private-sector investors.
The more contingent convertible debt (CoCos) is issued, the
smaller the rights issue will need to be, meaning shareholders
will be asked to stump up less cash.
But the devil is in the detail - at what discount will the
new shares be issued and will investors and the HFSF be offered
new stock at the same price?
"If the price for the fund (HFSF) is lower compared to that
for investors it would discourage their (shareholder)
participation in the recapitalisation," the Greek banks
association said in a memorandum obtained by Reuters.
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
