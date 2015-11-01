(Adds details, background)
ATHENS Nov 2 Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF
will provide state aid to recapitalise the country's main banks
by buying a mix of contingent convertible bonds (CoCoS) and new
shares the lenders will issue, the government said on Sunday.
The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund will supply 75 percent
of the aid needed via CoCos and 25 percent in exchange for new
common shares the banks will issue, the government's economic
policy council said, finalising the architecture of the plan.
A health check of Greece's four main banks - National
, Piraeus, Eurobank and Alpha
- by the European Central Bank has shown that the
lenders need to cover a 14.4 billion-euro capital hole.
The ECB conducted an asset quality review (AQR) and stress
tests under baseline and adverse scenarios for the country's
economy and projected credit losses up to 2017. It announced the
results on Saturday.
The exercise revealed that under baseline assumptions the
banks need to plug a 4.4 billion-euro capital shortfall. Under
the adverse scenario, the capital hole came to 14.4 billion
euros.
If banks cover the baseline capital gap from private
investors, state aid from the HFSF rescue fund to plug the rest
up to 14.4 billion euros will be supplied based on the 75-25
percent ratio of CoCos and new shares, the government said.
Should banks fail to cover the baseline capital need from
private investors, then the HFSF will supply funds "up to the
amount needed to cover losses incurred or likely to be incurred
in the near future" in exchange for common shares only, the
government said.
The remainder of the aid will be pumped in based on the
75-25 percent ratio of CoCos and new shares.
"The government calls on the managements of the four
systemic banks to make every effort to encourage the
participation of domestic investors as well in the capital
raising process," the government said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)