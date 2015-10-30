(Adds ministry comment, background)

ATHENS Oct 30 Greece's finance ministry said on Friday the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will take part in the recapitalisation of the country's banks.

Greece's left-wing government on Friday put forward a bank recapitalisation bill, outlining how new funds will be pumped into its ailing banks to shore up their capital base, a day before the European Central Bank releases results of its health check on the four big lenders.

The bill will be voted on on Saturday.

The ECB's health check included a scrutiny of banks' loan portfolios and stress tests using baseline and more adverse scenarios for the course of the Greek economy to project possible credit losses up to 2017.

"According to information, the capital needs of the systemic banks in the baseline scenario will be of a magnitude that can be covered by private sector funds," the ministry said.

"If the amount cannot be covered by private investors banks will go into a resolution process," it said.

The ministry also said that the contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) the banks will issue as part of their recapitalisation will pay a coupon of 8 to 10 percent.

"The CoCos, which may be converted into common voting shares, reduce the cost for taxpayers and can also provide revenue," the ministry said.

"The aim of the government in the recapitalisation is two-fold -- to attract foreign investment via the private sector's participation and for the state to have a significant stake in the banks so that it can increase its gains from a possible growth," it said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)