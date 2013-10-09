Oct 9 Greece's bailed-out banks are now in a position to start tackling tens of billions of euros of unpaid loans and make changes they hope will turn their market dominance into a profitable business.

Following is a summary of comments from senior executives on their restructuring plans:

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE

Deputy Chief Executive Petros Christodoulou told Reuters his bank had reached an understanding with the European Commission on the main aspects of NBG's restructuring plan, including how to handle the bank's sizeable international portfolio.

He declined to say if NBG would have to sell part or all of its Turkish operations. This will be closely watched by analysts and investors who value its growth potential.

"We believe Turkey is a vital part for continuing to create value for NBG but we appreciate that we have to reduce our international footprint," he said. "It (the agreement on international assets) is something that both sides are not necessarily thrilled about but can live with."

On the home front, Christodoulou said NBG would reduce its staff numbers through voluntary redundancy and not replacing staff who chose to leave. "All four banks need to do more on the branch network, I believe we have to do the least," he said.

Greek banks have also committed to reducing the amount they pay for deposits, Christodoulou said NBG already has the lowest cost of deposits and so will be least affected by the fall in pricing.

PIRAEUS

Deputy Chief Executive Anthimos Thomopoulos said the restructuring plans being agreed with Brussels were "very welcome" to the bank.

"They (the plans) provide support for restructuring that would have happened anyway," he said. "The official sector is very supportive of the rationalisation effort."

On the issue of international asset sales, Thomopoulos said: "It doesn't make sense for Greek banks to try to seek returns in regions where they compete against European institutions, which have the advantage of lower cost of capital and lower cost of funding".

ALPHA BANK

Chief Operating Officer Sypros Filaretos said his bank was already in the middle of integrating the recently acquired Emporiki. "Key to this effort is the rightsizing of the branch network in Greece by circa 20 percent, in line with sectoral restructuring trends," he said.

Alpha Bank has also been in talks with Brussels about its operations outside of Greece. "For core markets, which represent the bulk of our international presence, our strategy has not changed and is focused on value creation" said Filaretos.

He added that the bank had already taken steps to reduce its non-core international presence, including the recent disposal of its Ukranian subsidiary, in a transaction that was capital neutral.

EUROBANK

Eurobank declined to comment on its restructuring plan.

(Compiling by Laura Noonan; Editing by David Holmes)