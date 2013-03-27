(Adds Alpha CEO comment, background, details)
ATHENS, March 27 Three of Greece's biggest
lenders National, Eurobank and Alpha Bank
reported full-year losses as the country's deep
recession pounded loan books and higher funding costs squeezed
income.
Greece's economy contracted 6.4 percent last year, leaving
more than one in four Greeks without jobs and pushing up loan
impairments, forcing banks to provision for credit losses.
National Bank (NBG), the country's largest lender
which also has operations in Turkey, said its loss narrowed to
2.14 billion euros from a loss of 12.14 billion in 2011, which
included a hit from a sovereign debt writedown.
NBG said provisions for bad loans rose 16 percent to 2.53
billion euros, with loans past due for more than 90 days hitting
19 percent.
Eurobank, which is now 84 percent owned by NBG, reported a
loss of 1.45 billion euros. NBG bought the bank earlier this
year to form the country's biggest banking group.
Third-largest lender Alpha Bank, which acquired Emporiki
Bank from French bank Credit Agricole in October,
narrowed its full-year loss to 1.08 billion euros from 3.81
billion in 2011.
Alpha's net interest income fell 21.7 percent, while NBG's
dropped 30 percent.
Tough conditions are seen persisting in 2013, with the
economy projected to shrink for a sixth straight year by about
4.5 percent, meaning non-performing loans could rise further.
Apart from loan impairments, higher funding costs stemming
in part from banks' recourse to the Greek central bank's
emergency liquidity funding mechanism (ELA) pressured their net
interest income.
Greek banks resumed funding directly from the European
Central Bank in December. ECB funding is about two percentage
points cheaper than ELA funding.
