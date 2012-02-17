UK's May to speak to Peugeot CEO later on Wednesday - spokesman
LONDON, Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
ATHENS Feb 17 Greek bank shares gained more than 7 percent on Friday on investor optimism that Monday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers will give the green light for a bond swap scheme to cut the country's debt load and secure a second bailout.
"Investors expect a positive outcome at Monday's Eurogroup meeting and shares are reflecting this," said analyst Manos Giakoumis at Euroxx Securities. "Approval of the bond swap plan will bode well for Greece's second bailout."
At 09:25 GMT the Athens bourse's banking index was up 7.98 percent to 484.95 points, outperforming the broader Greek equities market which gained 3.6 percent. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Mark John)
LONDON, Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 Demonstrators opposed to the Dakota Access pipeline braced for a showdown with authorities on Wednesday, as protest leaders said at least some would defy a deadline to abandon the camp they have occupied for months to stop the project.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.