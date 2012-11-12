BRIEF-Flotek Industries says Richard Walton appointed CFO
* On Feb 13 Richard Walton was appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Flotek - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQxjEY ) Further company coverage:
ATHENS Nov 12 Greek bank shares were trading 15 percent lower on Monday after the government released the terms of a bank recapitalisation plan at which shares will be sold at a 50 percent discount.
Under the terms, banks will issue new shares to bring themselves to a core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 6 percent. The new shares will be priced at half of the average price over the 50 days prior to their issue.
They will also issue convertible bonds.
"It's a delayed reaction to the dilutive nature of the recapitalisation architecture," said a broker who declined to be named.
HELSINKI, Feb 17 Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen has increased its investments in U.S. equities while cutting back on European stocks due to weak growth prospects in the region, its chief executive Timo Ritakallio said on Friday.
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQAEUv) Further company coverage: