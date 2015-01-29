LONDON Jan 29 Greek banking shares rebounded on
Thursday to recover some ground after having fallen to record
lows in the previous session.
The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index, which
had slumped 27.7 percent on Wednesday, rose 7.9 percent, with
National Bank of Greece rising 6.7 percent while Alpha
Bank advanced 11.8 percent.
Athens' broader ATG benchmark equity index also rose
2.3 percent, clawing back some ground after falling 9.2 percent
on Wednesday.
Greek financial markets had been hit on Wednesday after
Leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras threw down an open
challenge to international creditors by halting privatisation
plans agreed under the country's bailout deal.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)