LONDON Feb 5 Greek banking shares fell sharply
on Thursday, after the European Central Bank (ECB) abruptly
cancelled its acceptance of Greek bonds in return for funding.
The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index fell
22.6 percent at the open, driving Greece's broader ATG
equity index down by 9.3 percent.
Alpha Bank shares were down by 18.1 percent and
Eurobank shares declined by 16.4 percent. Shares in
National Bank of Greece also fell 17.7 percent.
The ECB's move, which means the Greek central bank will have
to provide its banks with tens of billions of euros of
additional emergency liquidity in the coming weeks, was a
response to what many in Frankfurt see as the Greek government's
abandoning of its aid-for-reform programme.
