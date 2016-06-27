BRIEF-CME Group CEO on CNBC - Some parts of Dodd-Frank don't need to be changed
* CME Group CEO Terry Duffy on CNBC - Some parts of Dodd-Frank don't need to be changed
ATHENS, June 27 Greek bank stocks plunged 10.5 percent on Monday, extending Friday's nearly 30 percent fall, as pressure on the European banking sector continued after Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
The Athens bourse's banking index was underperforming the broader Greek equities market which was down 3.03 percent.
Shares in Piraeus Bank, Greece's largest lender by assets, were losing 7.4 percent, with Eurobank down 12.6 percent.
European bank stocks also extended post-Brexit losses on Monday, putting the sector on track for its worst 2-day drop ever. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
LAGOS, Feb 2 Share dealing on Nigeria's bourse dropped 40 percent to 1.15 trillion naira ($3.8 billion) in 2016, the stock exchange said on Thursday, as foreign investors unnerved by the country's illiquid currency markets sold equities.
* HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC REPORTS 5.4 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN NORTHWEST PIPE CO AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kXS7en) Further company coverage: