ROME, June 14 Greek banking stocks surged on
Thursday, rising over 20 percent amid market talk that secret
opinion polls were showing that a government favourable to the
international bailout agreement was likely to emerge after the
June 17 election.
"The market sees that a pro-European government which will
push ahead with reforms will be formed on Sunday," Panagiotis
Kladis, an analyst at NBG Securities told Reuters.
Another broker said the market was trading the scenario that
the radical leftist SYRIZA party, which opposes the European
Union and International Monetary Fund-led bailout deal, would
not gain enough support to form a government.
The main bank stocks index stood 20.08 percent
higher at 218.2 at 10:15 GMT, outperforming the broader market
, which was up 6.85 percent.
Greek law forbids the publication of opinion polls in the
two weeks before elections.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos)