LONDON, June 29 European bank shares crashed on
Monday, with top banks in Spain, France and Germany down more
than 6 percent, after Greece closed its banks and imposed
capital controls on Sunday to stem outflows of cash and faced
the prospect of leaving the eurozone.
Greece plans to hold a referendum on Sunday on the terms of
a bailout plan from creditors, which prompted the European
Central Bank to freeze the amount of emergency cash it would
provide to Greek banks.
"This weekend's developments have materially increased the
risk profile of Greek banks," said Ronit Ghose, analyst at Citi.
The threat that Greece's problems will spill over raises
risks for banks in other peripheral euro zone countries spooked
investors.
By 0815 GMT the Stoxx Europe 600 banks index was
down 4.4 percent.
Shares in Italy's Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
fell more than 7 percent and Spain's Santander
and BBVA, France's BNP Paribas and Societe
Generale and Germany's Deutsche Bank all
lost more than 6 percent.
The exposure of overseas banks to Greece is relatively
modest, after banks - especially from France and Germany - sold
businesses and scaled back their Greek assets in the past three
years, but analysts said the Greek news had heightened risks
across the bloc.
