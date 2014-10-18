ATHENS Oct 18 Greece's finance minister does not expect the European Central Bank's health checks to show "big surprises" for Greek banks, he said in interview release in a Greek paper on Saturday.

"I cannot know the results, but I believe that there won't be any big surprises," Gikas Hardouvelis told weekly Realnews.

"Should they need additional capital, I think that they will be able to raise it rather easily from the market."

The ECB will release the results of its EU-wide bank stress tests on Oct. 26. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Andrew Roche)