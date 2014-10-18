ATHENS Oct 18 Greece's finance minister does
not expect the European Central Bank's health checks to show
"big surprises" for Greek banks, he said in interview release in
a Greek paper on Saturday.
"I cannot know the results, but I believe that there won't
be any big surprises," Gikas Hardouvelis told weekly Realnews.
"Should they need additional capital, I think that they will
be able to raise it rather easily from the market."
The ECB will release the results of its EU-wide bank stress
tests on Oct. 26.
