ATHENS Aug 27 The new entity to be created through the merger of Greece's Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), expected to be announced on Monday, will have assets worth 150 billion euros, a banking source said.

"The new entity will have assets of 150 billion euros ($211.3 billion), 8 million clients, 80 billion euros of deposits," a banking source involved in the deal told Reuters.

"The Qatar fund will participate in the new entity through a rights issue," said the official, who declined to be named. "Qatar will be one of the major shareholders in the new entity."

Earlier on Saturday, banking sources said the two lenders were close to a deal and would announce it on Monday.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Keiron Henderson) ($1=.7099 Euro)