ATHENS Nov 15 Greece's new Prime Minister Lucas Papademos will meet top European Union officials on Monday in Brussels, Papademos' office said in a statement.

Papademos will meet European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council President Herman van Rompuy, the statement said.

The European Commission reiterated on Tuesday that Greece must provide written confirmation that it is committed to reforms to bring down its debt, after conservative leader Antonis Samaras said he would not sign such statements. (Writing by Karolina Tagaris and Ingrid Melander)