ATHENS, July 24 EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso will meet Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Wednesday in Athens, Greek and European officials said.

"Barroso will arrive in Wednesday and meet Samaras in the afternoon," said government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou. According to an EU official, the visit will be brief and Barroso will depart early Thursday. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)