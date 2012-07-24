(Adds Commission spokesman, revised date from Greeks)

BRUSSELS/ATHENS, July 24 EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso will meet Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Thursday in Athens to discuss the country's progress under its bailout plan, officials said on Tuesday.

Barroso's trip will coincide with a visit by EU/IMF inspectors to assess whether Athens deserves to receive more payments under the 130 billion euro rescue programme, as speculation mounts that it could be forced to quit the euro zone.

EU Commission spokesman Alejandro Ulzurrun said Barroso last visited Athens in June 2009, since when there have been 13 inspections.

"Mr. Samaras and President Barroso... will discuss the overall situation in Europe and obviously particularly focusing on Greece," EU Commission spokesman Alejandro Ulzurrun told reporters.

Greek officials had initially announced that Barroso's visit would take place on Wednesday. But his arrival was postponed by one day to allow him to hold a meeting with fellow EU commissioners in Brussels, Greece's government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou said.

It will be Barroso's first visit to Athens since June 2009, Ulzurrun said. (Reporting by Ethan Bilbly and Harry Papachristou)