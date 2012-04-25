BRIEF-AllianceBernstein Holding qtrly GAAP diluted net income $0.77 per unit
* AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Announces fourth quarter results
ATHENS, April 25 Greece has stopped various benefits, including pensions, to 200,000 people who lied to get their monthly cheques or were in fact dead, a Greek labour ministry official said on Wednesday.
The number is roughly 2 percent of the Greek population.
Debt-laden Athens discovered the fraud after beginning basic data cross checks and means-testing, under pressure from its international lenders to cut its deficits. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Harry Papachristou. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
* AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Announces fourth quarter results
* Aetna Inc - Aetna will pay Humana $1 billion as a result of termination of merger agreement
* Central bank has signalled move to gradual policy tightening