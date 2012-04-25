ATHENS, April 25 Greece has stopped various benefits, including pensions, to 200,000 people who lied to get their monthly cheques or were in fact dead, a Greek labour ministry official said on Wednesday.

The number is roughly 2 percent of the Greek population.

Debt-laden Athens discovered the fraud after beginning basic data cross checks and means-testing, under pressure from its international lenders to cut its deficits. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Harry Papachristou. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)