ATHENS Dec 5 The United States will support Greece in these difficult times, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden told reporters ahead of a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos on Monday, without spelling out any concrete help.

"We stand with you in solidarity as you meet some difficult requirements of the IMF and European Union," Biden said. "We stand ready to help in every way we can."

Biden travelled to Greece before EU leaders meet for a key summit on the debt crisis in Brussels on Friday.

"With a lot of hard work and a little bit of luck, a year from now we will have not only weathered this crisis, but even be in a stronger position," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Biden joked about bringing money to help Greece out of its deepest financial crisis in decades. .

Papademos said he was confident Athens could count on the support of the United States. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Alister Bull; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)