ATHENS Dec 4 There has been no clear
progress on tackling the euro zone crisis in the last two weeks,
but Europe's leaders understand the high cost of failing to act,
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Sunday as he arrived in
Athens in a show of support for struggling Greece.
"I think the clearer it becomes that there's no alternative
and time is running out, not just in Europe but in the United
States and the world ... is when you're more likely to get some
very difficult decisions made," Biden told reporters travelling
with him from Istanbul to Athens.
"But beyond that, I have no empirical data to suggest that
we should, or should not be, more encouraged today than two
weeks ago," he said.
The euro zone faces a crunch week as leaders gather for a
summit and the U.S. Treasury Secretary flies in to consult, in a
graphic demonstration of Washington's concern that the crisis
could undermine a fragile U.S. recovery if it is not tackled
decisively.
