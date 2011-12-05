ATHENS Dec 5 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden joked during a visit to debt-choked Athens on Monday about bringing money to help Greece out of its deepest financial crisis in decades.

Introducing a member of his delegation during a meeting with Greek President Karolos Papoulias, Biden said: "This man represents the Treasury department. He's brought hundreds of millions of dollars."

His comments drew laughs from both the Greek and U.S. delegations.

Euro zone ministers will meet on Friday for a summit billed key to finding a way out of a growing debt crisis and may turn to the International Monetary Fund for more aid.

A senior U.S. Treasury official said last week that the United States was not planning to make such loans to the Fund and said the lender's resources were adequate.

Asked what his message to Europe was, Biden said: "Hang in there." (Reporting by Alister Bull; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark Heinrich)