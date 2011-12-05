* United States stands by Greece - VP Biden
* Biden offers words of support, jokes about bringing money
* Treasury Secretary Geithner will also visit Europe this
week
(Adds quote, details)
By Alister Bull and Ingrid Melander
ATHENS, Dec 5 The United States will
support Greece during these difficult times, U.S. Vice President
Joe Biden said during a visit to Athens on Monday, in remarks
that offered reassurance rather than concrete aid.
"I am here to tell you that we stand with you in solidarity
as you meet some difficult requirements of the IMF and European
Union," Biden told reporters before a meeting with Greek Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos. "It is a difficult time for Greece and
we stand ready to help in every way we can."
Biden travelled to Greece before a key EU summit on the debt
crisis in Brussels on Friday, in what has been called a crucial
week for the common currency.
Illustrating Washington's concern that the euro zone's
troubles could sap the fragile U.S. recovery, U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner will separately visit the euro zone
this week to urge its leaders to act decisively to control the
crisis.
U.S. officials speaking in Washington on Geithner's mission
stressed that he would bring advice and encouragement rather
than money, at a time of severe budget constraints back home.
Greece, mired in its deepest financial woes in decades, is
on a cash lifeline from the IMF and larger members of the euro
zone to prevent a disorderly default and an exit from the common
currency bloc of 17 nations that use the euro.
Some analysts fear that if Greece leaves the euro it could
be followed by Spain and Italy, causing the entire euro zone to
collapse, and Biden reiterated Washington's strong desire to
avoid that outcome.
"It is overwhelmingly in the interests of the United States
that Greece works its way through this financial crisis and that
it remains a strong and vital part of the European Union," he
said.
Geithner is the main U.S. emissary on financial matters and
has been central to President Barack Obama's effort to encourage
euro zone heavyweights France and Germany to do whatever is
needed to resolve the crisis - pressure that has been far from
welcome in Berlin and Paris. Biden stuck to a deliberately
optimistic view of the situation.
"I think that out of difficult times opportunities present
themselves, and with a lot of hard work and a little bit of
luck, a year from now we will have not only weathered this
crisis, but even be in a stronger position. Let's get to work."
Earlier on Monday, Biden joked about bringing money to help
Greece out of its deepest financial crisis in decades
.
Greece's Papademos said he was confident Athens could count
on the support of the United States.
(Writing by Alister Bull; Editing by Tim Pearce)