ATHENS Feb 14 Greece's debt agency sold 1.3 billion euros of 3-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield easing by 3 basis points compared to the previous auction in January.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.7, down from 2.9 in the previous auction.

Greece paid a yield of 4.61 percent, down from 4.64 percent in the January 17 sale, the debt agency said.