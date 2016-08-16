ATHENS Aug 16 Three people died and three were injured in a collision involving a pleasure boat and a speedboat off the Greek island of Aegina close to Athens on Tuesday, the coastguard said.

Circumstances of the collision were unclear. Private vessels were collecting survivors who had fallen into the water, a coastguard official said. There were about 20 people aboard one of the boats. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)