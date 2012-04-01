ATHENS, April 1 Previously unknown extremists
have claimed responsibility for planting a small bomb on the
Athens metro in February, police said, in a sign that far-left
groups are increasingly turning to violence to protest against
economic austerity.
At the time, a train driver found the homemade device hidden
in a backpack on an empty subway train. It contained two small
gas cannisters, 1.5 litres of gasoline, a timer, wires and
batteries, but it was not primed to explode.
A statement claiming responsibility was posted on a website
on Sunday by a group calling itself the "February 12th
Movement". Police said details in the seven-page letter
suggested the claim was genuine.
The group's name is an apparent reference to the day when
buildings were set on fire in Athens during a massive
anti-austerity protest.
The letter attacked authorities' decision to close city
centre metro stations during the protests as well as politicians
for Greece's economic plight, police officials said.
"If the metro is not at the service of the people, it is
better that it goes up in flames," the group's statement said.
Alongside sometimes-violent protests, far-left extremists
are suspected of having planted gas cannister bombs in the
offices of politicians, though police say these are normally
small and accompanied by a warning to avoid injury or death.
Fringe extremist groups have been frequently blamed for
inciting violence during riots in central Athens against
austerity imposed by the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Ben Harding)