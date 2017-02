ATHENS Feb 8 Private holders of Greek debt will discuss a debt swap plan aimed at slashing the country's debt pile in Paris on Thursday, a banking official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Consultations on the Greek bond swap will take place in Paris on Thursday," the source, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Representatives from the Institute of International Finance, the bank lobby negotiating on behalf of bondholders, were in Athens for talks this week. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)