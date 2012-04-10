ATHENS, April 10 Greek small bondholders who
suffered losses from the country's debt restructuring last month
marched to parliament in Athens on Tuesday, vowing to take the
government to court over the hit on their savings.
Greece completed the bulk of a mammoth debt exchange last
month, reducing its public debt by about 100 billion euros.
Private creditors swapped Greek government bonds for new ones,
incurring a 53.5 percent nominal writedown.
"We don't want the haircut to hit individual bondholders, we
have hired lawyers to pursue this," said pensioner Vangelis
Korelis, 70, who marched with a group of about 100 protesters to
parliament and the nearby finance ministry.
About 3,200 bondholders out of an estimated 11,000 have
joined forces in an association, said Korelis, who put savings
into a five-year government bond that paid a coupon of 6.1
percent in 2010, better than what banks were paying depositors
at the time.
"The finance ministry had said there would be some type of
relief for individual bondholders but after the swap was done
this was forgotten," he said.
He said the government should offer relief on individual
bondholdings up to 100,000 euros, similar to the state guarantee
on bank deposits.
The government has been quietly avoiding the issue as it is
set to settle a remaining 20.27 billion euros of foreign-law
bonds under the swap on April 11, while also trying to get more
holdouts to join in.
Relief for individual bondholders could raise issues of
equal treatment.
Greece had offered a tax incentives to individual investors
on its bonds. Those who bought government paper no later than
five days after it was issued and held on until maturity were
exempt from the 10 percent tax on the earned interest.
Greek individual investors who opted for this held about 1.1
billion euros of government paper, according to official
estimates.
"They tricked us," said protester Yannis Marinopoulos, who
heads the association. "They need to find a formula to
compensate us."
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)