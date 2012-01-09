(From the International Financing Review -- www.ifre.com)
By Christopher Spink
LONDON Jan 7 (IFR) - Greece is pushing its
private-sector bondholders to accept its planned 200 billion
euro voluntary debt exchange -- the details of which are
expected to be published within days -- with officials from the
country threatening that those that decline the offer will fare
worse in any subsequent restructuring.
But the pressure is being met with resistance from smaller
investors holding Greek bonds maturing this year. Many are
holding out, confident that they still stand a chance of being
repaid in full, because what is now known as PSI2 - the second
effort at finding an agreement to restructure and buy back Greek
debt from private-sector holders - is officially still a
voluntary exercise.
The latest negotiations between the country, which has total
liabilities of more than 350 billion euros, and its creditors
are reaching fever pitch as 14.5 billion euros of three-year
bonds come due for repayment on March 20. In order to give at
least a month to draft any documents and execute debt swaps, the
terms need to be published within the next few weeks.
The mood darkened last week as the European Union and
International Monetary Fund said Greece's next scheduled 5
billion euro loan payment under the original 110 billion euro
bail-out agreement would not now be made until March,
restricting the country's room to manoeuvre. It had originally
been due to be released last month.
"This makes it quite simple," said one banker familiar with
the discussions. "March 20, or maybe March 27 after a grace
period, is a hard stop. Greece would be mad to redeem that bond
in full. PSI2 has to happen now."
A source close to a steering committee leading talks with
Greece on behalf of private-sector creditors said many
teleconferences had been held over the past few days to finalise
details of the proposed bond swap, outlined in Brussels on
October 27. The negotiations are being led by BNP Paribas senior
adviser Jean Lemierre and Charles Dallara, managing director of
the Institute of International Finance.
"The co-chairmen believe it is very important to conclude a
deal in the coming days on the basis of the economic and
financial parameters agreed on October 27," the source said.
These said that any deal should be voluntary, should give a 50
percent haircut to bondholders and should provide them with 30
billion euros of collateral, or 15 cents per bond.
But there is growing opposition to such a deal. ECB
governing council member Athanasios Orphanides has called for
PSI2 to be scrapped. He is in charge of the central bank of
Cyprus, which also faces debt challenges this year. If PSI2 is
scrapped, then a deeper restructuring - possibly cutting 75
percent from the value of Greek bonds - is likely to be proposed
by the Greeks.
MARCH BONDS MADNESS?
Earlier in the week Greece's prime minister Lucas Papademos
warned of dire consequences if a deal were not implemented
before the 14.5 billion euros of three-year bonds come due in 10
weeks' time. Nevertheless, the price of these bonds has risen by
nearly a fifth in the past month from 40.5 percent of par value
to 48 percent, on renewed hopes that they might be fully
redeemed. "There is certainly a market in the bonds," said the
creditor committee source.
In order to maintain that the process is "voluntary", Greece
has honoured all coupons and redemptions since it first agreed
to restructure its sovereign bonds on July 21 last year. And
payments falling due in December were met, according to several
investors.
Whether March's bonds are similarly paid in full depends on
the success of the bond offer inherent in PSI2. "The scale of
the hold-outs will determine what can be legitimately done to
them," said a liability management specialist.
However, the chance of a successful take-up of above 90
percent has been made less likely as bonds previously held by
entities covered by the IIF agreement have leaked to other
parties.
Analysts at JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
estimate that about half of the 200 billion euros eligible for
the private-sector debt swap is now held by entities that have
not committed to take part in the bond exchange through the IIF.
And even in the apparently unlikely event that 90 percent of
the 200 billion euros of bonds are exchanged for new paper, that
would still leave Greece with an unsustainable debt to GDP ratio
of 120 percent, implying an inevitable further debt
restructuring at a later date.
REMOVING THE INCENTIVE
The prospect of a second restructuring might actually
increase the take-up in the first. Last week, Mitu Gulati,
Professor at Duke University, and Jeromin Zettelmeyer of the
EBRD said in a paper that if those that accept the exchange "can
expect to survive that second restructuring in better shape than
the holders of the old debt, this might remove the incentive to
free ride".
The duo said that subordinating the old debt, without
triggering CDS contracts, could be done by bolstering the legal
status of the new debt, protecting it from further
restructuring.
The new bonds could be offered under English law, with
cross-default, negative pledge and pari passu provisions as well
as high vote thresholds in order to modify terms. This would de
facto make these new bonds senior to the old ones written under
Greek law without such protections.
Then, under a second restructuring, the old bonds would
effectively be wiped out. Against such a scenario, tendering
longer maturity bonds in an exchange for new ones with cash, or
collateral, of an estimated 15 cents for every euro of bonds
held may be worthwhile.
"Risk-averse investors will particularly value the fact that
acceptance of the exchange offer implies a 'bird in the hand'
[15 cents on the euro of cash right away, plus 35 if they are
lucky] rather than 'two birds in the bush' [100 cents on the
euro if they are lucky]," said Gulati and Zettelmeyer.
They added that investors would therefore have to make their
decision based not just on this haircut, "but also how they
might fare in the event of a new restructuring".
"Ironically, it is the lack of faith of the market that a
reduction of the Greek public debt ratio to 120% is enough to
make Greece's debt sustainable that may help to make Greece's
latest plan work."
(This article appeared in the January 7 issue of the weekly
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication --
www.ifre.com)