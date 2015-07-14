ATHENS, July 14 Greece made an 85 million euro
($93.5 million) payment on a yen-denominated bond maturing on
Tuesday, a government official told Reuters, averting a default
on government debt held by private investors.
"The payment was made, the funds should be credited in the
accounts of the bondholders," the official said, declining to be
named.
The so-called samurai bond had been issued in 1995. Rating
agencies can declare a default when repayment to private-sector
investors is delayed.
On Monday, Athens missed a 450 million euro loan repayment
to the International Monetary Fund given its severe cash crunch.
Including the IMF payment, Greece faces debt payments of 8
billion euros this month to redeem maturing government bonds,
short-term T-bills and meet interest on government paper and
loans.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Matthias
Williams)