ATHENS, Sept 20 Greece fully paid two bond coupons amounting to 769 million euros ($1.04 billion) that came due on Tuesday, a government official told Reuters.

"The coupons were paid as scheduled," said the government official who did not want to be named.

Greece paid a 364 million euro coupon on a 4.6 percent 2040 bond and another 405 million on a 4.5 percent 2037 bond.

($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)