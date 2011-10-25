ATHENS Oct 25 Greece fully paid two bond coupons amounting to 1.059 billion euros ($1.47 billion) that came due on October 24, a central bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Athens, which has said it has enough cash to pay its bills until mid-November, is awaiting the disbursement of an 8.0 billion euro loan tranche under its first bailout after EU/IMF inspectors completed a performance review.

"The coupons were paid as scheduled," said the official who did not want to be named.

Greece paid a 527 million euro coupon on a 5.9 percent October 22, 2022 government bond and another 532 million euros on a 6.5 percent 2019 bond.

European Union leaders are due to adopt a plan to reduce Greece's debt burden, fortify European banks to withstand bond losses, and scale up the euro zone rescue fund to prevent market contagion on Wednesday. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Anna Willard)