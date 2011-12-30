ATHENS Dec 30 Greece picked 22 financial
institutions as primary dealers in government paper next year, a
joint decision taken by Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and
the country's central banker George Provopoulos, the Bank of
Greece said on Friday.
There was no change from the list of primary dealers this
year. The financial institutions are the following:
Alpha Bank
Banca IMI
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citigroup Global Markets
Credit Suisse Securities
Deutsche Bank
EFG Eurobank
Emporiki Bank
Goldman Sachs
HSBC
ING Bank
JPMorgan Securities
Merrill Lynch
Morgan Stanley
National Bank of Greece
Nomura
Piraeus Bank
Royal Bank of Scotland
Societe Generale
UBS
Unicredit
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)