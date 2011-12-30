ATHENS Dec 30 Greece picked 22 financial institutions as primary dealers in government paper next year, a joint decision taken by Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and the country's central banker George Provopoulos, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.

There was no change from the list of primary dealers this year. The financial institutions are the following:

Alpha Bank

Banca IMI

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citigroup Global Markets

Credit Suisse Securities

Deutsche Bank

EFG Eurobank

Emporiki Bank

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

ING Bank

JPMorgan Securities

Merrill Lynch

Morgan Stanley

National Bank of Greece

Nomura

Piraeus Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland

Societe Generale

UBS

Unicredit (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)