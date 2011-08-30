ATHENS, Aug 30 The Bank of Greece ( BOGr.AT ), the country's central bank, on Tuesday released a ranking of primary dealers in Greek government debt, based on their activity during the first half, as follows:

PRIMARY DEALER 1. National Bank of Greece 2. Piraeus Bank 3. EFG Eurobank 4. HSBC 5. Alpha Bank 6. Morgan Stanley 7. Citigroup Global Markets 8. Barclays Bank 9. Emporiki Bank 10. ING 11. Deutsche Bank 12. Goldman Sachs 13. JP Morgan 14. UBS 15. Nomura International 16. Merrill Lynch 17. Credit Suisse 18. BNP Paribas 19. Royal Bank of Scotland 20. Societe Generale 21. Banca IMI 22. Unicredit

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)