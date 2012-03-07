ATHENS, March 7 Six Greek pension funds
are still holding out against joining a sovereign bond swap deal
while another eight have agreed to take part, a government
official said on Wednesday, a day before the deadline for the
offer expires.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said six
pension funds, with holdings totalling 3.4 billion euros, were
still opposing the deal, which forces investors to accept cuts
of almost three quarters of the value of their investments.
Another eight funds and a company that manages capital on
behalf of pension funds have agreed to the deal, adding their
holdings of 3 billion euros in bonds to a growing total which
looks increasingly like hitting the required threshold.
Greece has said it will not pay anything to investors who
refuse to accept the deal.
(Reporting Renee Maltezou; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)