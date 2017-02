ATHENS Dec 13 A two-day meeting in Athens between Greek authorities and private bondholders on a debt swap plan ended without a deal on Tuesday and consultations will continue, a banker involved in the talks told Reuters.

"Greece got a proposal (from the private creditors) and will study it. It was not rejected but the deal cannot be finalised today," the banker said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander)