ATHENS, April 9 Greece will return to bond markets after four years on Thursday with a five-year issue aiming to raise 2.5 bln euros, a senior Greek finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Greece expects strong interest from investors for the issue and is optimistic it will succeed, the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity, adding it would be a big success if its coupon will be below 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry Papachristou)